Johan Manzambi keen on Newcastle United move

Newcastle United are confident about signing Johan Manzambi ahead of Manchester United, with the SC Freiburg star now open to joining the club.

According to Football Insider, Johan Manzambi favours a switch to Newcastle United, which will boost Eddie Howe’s pursuit of the Swiss sensation. Manchester United are also reportedly keen, but the player’s preference strengthens Newcastle’s position in the race.

Manzambi starred for Switzerland at the World Cup, drawing the attention of several clubs. At the World Cup, Manzambi registered three goals and two assists, scoring with all three of his shots on target.

His performances in North America, as well as those in a Freiburg shirt last season when he recorded 16 goal contributions, have already attracted plenty of interest in the market. Newcastle United have been tracking him since the middle of the World Cup, and it appears the Magpies were prepared to make an offer, something Fabrizio Romano reported on X earlier in July.

Newcastle United confident about Johan Manzambi

The Magpies are reportedly formulating an offer for Manzambi, and whether it meets SC Freiburg’s £42 million valuation remains the central question. In any case, the Swiss international is seen as a major coup in this market, as his rising performances at club and international level have convinced Eddie Howe to prioritise a move.

Howe has deployed three central midfielders throughout his tenure; with the reported departure of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, Newcastle could adopt a No. 10-focused system, for which Manzambi fits the profile. The Magpies will need to agree personal terms with the player and submit a competitive bid to Freiburg to fend off competition and strengthen their position in negotiations.

Manchester United were mentioned as another interested suitor in the race for Manzambi, but the Magpies are not worried about the competition. However, the Red Devils need a new midfielder this summer after losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury.

In fact, Manzambi is reportedly eager to make the switch to St. James’ Park, and that would only increase Newcastle’s confidence ahead of the summer. The Magpies are not concerned about Manchester United as things stand, and now it is all about making a viable offer to test Freiburg’s resolve.

The Tyneside outfit may also need a full agreement with the player on personal terms, as that would theoretically allow Newcastle United to fend off competition to a large extent and strengthen their position in negotiations with Freiburg.