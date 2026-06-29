Newcastle United considering Johan Manzambi swoop

Newcastle United are weighing up a move to sign 20-year-old Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi from Bundesliga club SC Freiburg this summer.

According to an update by Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, Johan Manzambi is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The 20-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and on the international stage, having been exceptional for Switzerland thus far at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His exploits have attracted interest from clubs across Europe. Manzambi was also linked with Arsenal back in April.

After forcing his way into Freiburg’s first team during an impressive breakthrough season in Germany, Manzambi has established himself as a dynamic box-to-box presence capable of influencing games in both defensive and attacking phases. The youngster’s composure on the ball, progressive passing, and ability to contribute to goals have attracted attention from across Europe, while his mature displays for Switzerland in the World Cup have amplified his profile.

Newcastle United’s recruitment team have built a reputation for targeting emerging talent with significant resale value, and Manzambi appears to fit that profile. Although no formal bid has been submitted, the Magpies are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as they assess potential midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Freiburg are understood to value the midfielder at around £42 million after tying him to a long-term contract that runs until 2030. The Bundesliga club are under no immediate pressure to sell, meaning Newcastle would have to present a significant offer if they decide to test Freiburg’s resolve.

The interest comes at a time when Newcastle are evaluating several areas of their squad. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have been linked with moves away from the club, and Newcastle are planning ahead to replace them if the two players are on their way out eventually.

Manzambi could be a future asset

Manzambi’s versatility is another factor working in his favour. Comfortable operating as a central midfielder, an advanced No. 8 or in a deeper playmaking role, he offers tactical flexibility that could prove valuable over a demanding Premier League season. His off-the-ball energy and progressive passing have also drawn praise, with scouts viewing him as a player capable of adapting to the intensity of English football.

Competition for his signature is expected to be fierce. Newcastle are unlikely to be the only club keeping tabs on the Swiss international, particularly after his rapid rise over the past 12 months. For now, the Magpies’ interest remains at the exploratory stage, but Manzambi is firmly on the club’s radar as they continue identifying long-term additions.