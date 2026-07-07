Newcastle United inch closer to Johan Manzambi deal, not worried about Manchester United

Newcastle United are progressing negotiations to sign SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi and are confident of beating Manchester United to the deal.

Newcastle United are well ahead in the race for one of Europe’s brightest young midfielders. Johan Manzambi has emerged as one of the standout performers of the summer following an impressive World Cup campaign with Switzerland, attracting attention from several top clubs across Europe.

A report from Football Insider suggests Newcastle United’s hierarchy is confident a late bid from Manchester United will not derail negotiations. The Magpies have been tracking Manzambi for several weeks and are understood to have laid significant groundwork behind the scenes before his stock rose even further on the international stage.

Manchester United have monitored the midfielder’s development and are believed to have included him on their shortlist of potential midfield additions. However, reports indicate that the Red Devils are currently prioritising other transfer targets. Manchester United’s focus on other targets eases Newcastle’s concerns of an auction, allowing Eddie Howe’s side to pursue Manzambi with confidence.

Strengthening the midfield has become a priority for Newcastle following Sandro Tonali’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur. The Tyneside outfit have been searching for a player capable of adding creativity, energy and long-term quality in the centre of the pitch, with Manzambi viewed as an ideal fit for Howe’s high-intensity system.

Manzambi could be a superb prospect

Manzambi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Freiburg last season, registering seven goals and six assists across all competitions while establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young midfielders. He has carried that form into the World Cup, delivering a string of eye-catching performances that have further enhanced his reputation and increased his market value.

Freiburg are reportedly demanding around £42 million for the youngster, a valuation that has not discouraged Newcastle. Newcastle regard the £42 million fee as justified for a midfielder capable of long-term impact, particularly given his age and rapid development over the past 12 months.

Newcastle have already begun reshaping their squad this summer, with several high-profile departures creating room for fresh arrivals. The club recently strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Bazoumana Toure and are expected to continue investing as they rebuild ahead of the new campaign. Bringing in a dynamic midfielder remains one of the club’s top priorities, and Manzambi appears to be at the centre of those plans.