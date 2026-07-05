Newcastle United formulating offer for Johan Manzambi, face Manchester United threat

Newcastle United are preparing an opening offer for Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi after his impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Manchester United are monitoring the situation as interest in the talented 20-year-old continues to grow.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle are readying their first official bid for Manzambi after weeks of scouting and discussions with the player’s representatives. The Magpies have identified the youngster as one of their priority midfield targets and are now looking to accelerate negotiations with Freiburg.

Romano reported that Newcastle have already established contact with the player’s camp and are expected to formalise their interest with an official proposal in the coming days.

Per sources close to the Bundesliga club, Freiburg are demanding a significant transfer fee following Manzambi’s rapid rise, meaning Newcastle will need to negotiate carefully if they are to secure an agreement.

The Bundesliga club’s valuation has been boosted by the midfielder’s outstanding displays for Switzerland at the World Cup. Manzambi established himself as one of the tournament’s standout performers, contributing three goals and two assists in four appearances while showcasing his versatility, technical ability and composure under pressure. His performances have inevitably attracted attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Despite growing interest, Newcastle have received encouraging signals in their pursuit.

According to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, Freiburg have informed the Magpies that they currently lead the race for the player’s signature and are effectively at the front of the queue should they submit a suitable offer.

Hope also reports that while Manchester United admire Manzambi, the Old Trafford club are currently prioritising a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. That could hand Newcastle a valuable opportunity to complete a deal before their Premier League rivals fully shift their focus towards the Swiss youngster.

Manchester United’s interest cannot be dismissed entirely, however. Manzambi’s age, potential and impressive development make him an attractive long-term investment. Should Newcastle’s negotiations stall, United could yet enter the race with greater intent.

Newcastle are expected to formalise their opening offer in the coming days, with Manchester United’s pursuit expected to intensify should talks stall.