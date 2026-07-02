Newcastle United hopeful of sealing Johan Manzambi deal

Newcastle United are targeting SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, with talks progressing positively ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Johan Manzambi is the subject of interest from Newcastle United, and a summer deal is on the cards.

The 20-year-old Switzerland international has emerged as a priority midfield target after his rise in the Bundesliga and breakout performances on the international stage. Discussions are understood to be at an advanced stage, and there is optimism at St. James’ Park that an agreement can be reached soon.

Manzambi’s stock has soared over the past year thanks to a series of eye-catching displays for Freiburg, where he established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest young talents. His reputation has grown further following an outstanding World Cup campaign, during which he showcased his ability to influence games both in and out of possession. The youngster mustered 16 goal contributions this past season.

Although primarily deployed as a defensive midfielder at club level, Manzambi has demonstrated remarkable versatility throughout his young career. Comfortable operating in central midfield, further forward, or even in wide positions, he is valued by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe for his tactical flexibility, which adds greater depth and dynamism to his squad.

Newcastle United have been active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen ahead of another demanding campaign. Securing a player of Manzambi’s profile would represent a significant statement of intent, particularly given the growing interest in the Swiss youngster from across Europe.

While no official agreement has been announced yet, confidence remains high that the deal can be finalised if talks continue on their current trajectory. Reports suggest the negotiations have accelerated in recent days, leaving Newcastle hopeful that they can fend off potential competition and complete the transfer before pre-season preparations intensify.

Manzambi could be a superb investment

The player’s technical quality and ability to move the ball forward in possession have also drawn attention from clubs across Europe. For Newcastle United, landing Manzambi would fit perfectly into their long-term recruitment strategy of investing in elite young talent capable of developing into first-team stars.

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The Magpies have increasingly focused on signing players with high ceilings rather than short-term solutions, and the Swiss international appears to tick every box. With negotiations advancing, Newcastle will look to reach a full agreement with Freiburg before pre-season preparations begin, securing a midfield reinforcement aligned with their strategy of investing in elite young talent capable of developing into first-team stars.