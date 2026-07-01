Newcastle United line up €55 million move for Johan Manzambi

Newcastle United are targeting SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi in a €55 million bid this summer, with the Premier League club ready to test the Bundesliga side’s resolve.

Johan Manzambi has emerged as one of European football’s brightest young midfielders following an outstanding campaign for SC Freiburg, and his stock has risen even further after a series of impressive performances for Switzerland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Newcastle United are reportedly among the front-runners for his signature, despite strong competition from other elite clubs across Europe. The Magpies have been looking to strengthen Eddie Howe’s midfield options ahead of their return to European competition, and Manzambi is viewed as a player capable of becoming a key figure at St. James’ Park for years to come.

His blend of technical quality, energy and tactical intelligence has convinced Newcastle’s midfield-focused recruitment strategy that he is worth a substantial investment. The youngster is capable of operating as a box-to-box midfielder, a deep-lying playmaker or in a more advanced central role

According to a report by Fichajes, SC Freiburg would demand around €55 million before considering a sale. The Bundesliga club are in a strong negotiating position, with the Swiss international tied to a long-term contract until 2030 and no release clause included in his deal.

Manzambi could be a star in future

Manzambi enjoyed a breakthrough 2025/26 season, registering seven goals and nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. Comfortable operating across multiple midfield positions, he has demonstrated the versatility that modern Premier League clubs value highly.

His performances have continued on the international stage, where he has been one of Switzerland’s standout players during the World Cup, showcasing his composure in possession, eye for goal and ability to dictate the tempo of matches against elite opposition.

Whether Newcastle United are prepared to meet SC Freiburg’s €55 million asking price remains to be seen; the race for Manzambi is expected to intensify as other top European clubs move to register their interest before the summer transfer window closes.

The young midfielder will also be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League. It could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. However, recent reports have linked the youngster with several other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.