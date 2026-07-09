Arsenal, Manchester United make move to sign Danilo Santos

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing 25-year-old Brazilian international Danilo Santos from Botafogo this summer.

According to a report by O Dia via Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester United have initiated their moves to sign Danilo Santos in the ongoing transfer window. While the Gunners have contacted the Botofogo star’s entourage, the Red Devils have approached the Brazilian club to discuss a deal for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Fogao banked on the World Cup prominence to justify an asking price of €40 million. However, the South American midfielder managed only 44 minutes of game time before Brazil’s ouster against Norway in the round of 16. Despite the tournament setback, the €40 million valuation reflects his Botafogo form rather than his Brazil performances.

How has Danilo Santos fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo Santos has established himself as one of the best midfielders in his homeland since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. The player was a reliable performer for the Premier League club, spending 30 months at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old returned to Brazil nearly 12 months ago, and he has been solid in the middle of the park for Fogao. The Brazilian midfielder has impressed with his output, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 41 appearances for Botafogo. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Does a return to the Premier League beckon the Brazilian midfielder?

Danilo Santos has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro has left as a free agent, while Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury. While Andrey Santos is closing in on joining Manchester United, they need more players to fill the gap.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners are hunting for a holding midfielder this summer to challenge Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. This need was evident in spring 2026, when Myles Lewis-Skelly displaced Zubimendi, suggesting Mikel Arteta doubts the current setup. So, the former Nottingham Forest midfielder has emerged as a viable target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Botafogo’s asking price of €40 million adds to the Brazilian midfielder’s appeal despite his lack of involvement at the World Cup. He also has substantial experience in the Premier League and should not take long to settle down at either club, with his physical profile boosting his suitability.