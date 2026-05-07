Arsenal, Manchester United rival Fulham in race to sign Danilo

Arsenal and Manchester United will reportedly compete with Fulham in the race to sign 25-year-old Brazilian international Danilo from Botafogo this summer.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Danilo. The Botafogo midfielder is also a target for Fulham, with Barcelona and AC Milan also vying for his signature this summer. Meanwhile, the Brazilian club will demand around €40 million to sell the 25-year-old in the coming months.

How has Danilo fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in his homeland since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. Born in Salvador, the South American midfielder spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Palmeiras. That helped him secure a move to Nottingham Forest, where he spent 30 months at the City Ground.

The 25-year-old returned to Brazil nearly 12 months ago, and he has been solid in the middle of the park for Fogao. The Brazilian midfielder has impressed with his output, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances for Botafogo. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Arsenal, Fulham, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Arsenal may dip into the market for a versatile and productive midfielder this summer, and Mikel Arteta wants alternatives to the first-choice duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi in the middle of the park. The Spanish tactician’s intentions have become clear in the past week, as Myles Lewis-Skelly has started in the central areas ahead of Zubimendi. So, the former Nottingham Forest midfielder is an option worth considering for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Danilo has been on Fulham’s wishlist for a long time, but the West London club failed with a bid last summer. The continued interest makes sense, as Sasa Lukic has fallen in stature in recent weeks. While Alex Iwobi has stepped up in a central role, Marco Silva requires additional options in the middle of the park, and the Botafogo mainstay has emerged as a viable target.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the player. They are scouring the market for a holding midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent this summer. With Manuel Ugarte being a liability throughout his stint with Manchester United, they need a solution from the market.

With Barcelona and AC Milan also involved in the battle for Danilo’s signature, Fulham may risk falling behind, as the other suitors can offer UEFA Champions League football. Nevertheless, the Cottagers should have the financial bandwidth to afford a deal worth €40 million to land the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder.