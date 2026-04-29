Fulham eyeing summer move for Danilo

Fulham will reportedly look to sign 24-year-old Brazilian international Danilo from Botafogo in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Globo Esporte, Botafogo midfielder Danilo is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their midfield unit by signing a holding midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have established contact for a possible summer move.

However, Fulham will not be alone in the battle for the South American midfielder’s signature, as he is also a target for Zenit St Petersburg. The Russian giants have also registered their interest in the player, with the report suggesting he is “expected to leave Botafogo” during the World Cup break, potentially intensifying the race between suitors.

How has Danilo fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in his homeland since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. Born in Salvador, the midfielder spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Palmeiras. That helped him secure a move to Nottingham Forest, where he spent 30 months at the City Ground.

The Brazilian midfielder returned home nearly 12 months ago and has been solid in the middle of the park for Fogao. The player has impressed with his output, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances for Botafogo, averaging 0.27 goals per game and 0.19 assists per game. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Danilo has been on Fulham’s wishlist for a long time, but the West London club failed with a bid last summer. The continued interest is understandable, as Andreas Pereira’s departure nearly 12 months ago created a vacancy in the midfield unit at the West London club. While Alex Iwobi has stepped up in a central role, Marco Silva requires additional options in the middle of the park.

With Sasa Lukic’s form fluctuating in recent months, Sander Berge requires a long-term central defensive partner to stabilise Fulham’s midfield. So, the Cottagers have set their sights on the former Nottingham Forest midfielder, and they have expressed their interest in the 24-year-old. His ability to shield the defense while contributing in the final third aligns with Silva’s tactical requirements.

With the Brazilian international increasingly likely to depart Botafogo after only one year, Fulham will hope to be second time lucky after failing with a bid last year. However, competition from Zenit St Petersburg means the Cottagers must move decisively to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.