Arsenal preparing fresh offer to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit of 28-year-old Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bruno Guimaraes is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners have made strengthening their midfield a key priority this summer, with manager Mikel Arteta keen to add both physicality and technical ability.

Guimaraes has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top targets, and Romano has reported that the club are preparing a new official bid for the 28-year-old after previous approaches failed to convince Newcastle. The Premier League champions are determined to continue negotiations to secure one of the best midfielders in English football.

The Gunners’ initial proposal, believed to be worth around £55 million, was rejected by Newcastle, who have maintained that Guimaraes remains a crucial part of their plans. A second approach involving a package worth around £65 million was also reportedly turned down, with a higher valuation potentially required to accelerate talks between the two clubs.

However, the situation has changed after Bruno Guimaraes informed Newcastle that he wants to join Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder has reportedly made it clear that he wants a new challenge but does not intend to force an exit or create problems for the club.

Bruno Guimaraes would be a solid addition

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle United’s most important players since arriving from Lyon in January 2022, quickly becoming a fan favourite on Tyneside due to his leadership, energy and ability to influence matches from midfield.

For Arsenal, signing Guimaraes would represent a major statement of intent. Arteta has been looking to build a squad capable of competing for trophies on multiple fronts, and the Brazilian’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive option. The midfielder’s ability to operate as a defensive midfielder while also contributing creatively would ease pressure on Declan Rice during a demanding season.

Newcastle United are reluctant to lose another key figure after already seeing important players leave during the transfer window. The Magpies have insisted that Guimaraes is not for sale, but the player’s reported preference for Arsenal could complicate negotiations.

The coming weeks are expected to be crucial, with Arsenal now preparing another attempt to convince Newcastle to sell. Whether the Gunners can reach an agreement with the Tyneside club remains uncertain, but their continued pursuit shows the strength of Arsenal’s interest in the midfielder. The North Londoners will hope their next offer can finally break Newcastle’s resistance and bring the midfielder to the Emirates.