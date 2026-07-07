Newcastle United tell Arsenal they will block Bruno Guimaraes bids

Newcastle United could block any Arsenal approach for key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as they do not want to lose a third important star this summer.

Newcastle United are reluctant to block any Arsenal approach for Bruno Guimaraes, as they do not want to lose a third important star this summer as per Football Insider. The stance comes after Eddie Howe’s side lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona since the window opened, leaving the manager eager to hold firm on his key players.

Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, is eager to add Guimaraes to his squad following a title-winning campaign. The Spanish coach appears to view the Brazilian as a smart addition to his midfield, given his ability to play as an eight or a six in front of the back line, similar to the role Declan Rice plays in the team.

Newcastle United’s firm resistance

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are reportedly reluctant to lose Guimaraes in this window and could block any forthcoming approaches from Arsenal. There have been loose talks about a new contract offer, but there is no clarity on whether the player will accept or push for a move.

The absence of Champions League football next season weakens Newcastle’s ability to retain key players such as Guimaraes. Arsenal were expected to make another offer after the Magpies reportedly rejected a £55 million verbal bid, according to David Ornstein on X.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a new £60 million offer, which might be rejected again if Newcastle United stick to their stance on the player. The Gunners could be forced to look at alternatives, with several other names already mentioned in various reports regarding their search for a new midfielder.

Can Newcastle United afford another unhappy player?

Guimaraes has been a key performer for the Magpies since his £35 million move from Lyon in January 2022. The player is currently under contract until 2028, but without a new deal, the Magpies risk keeping hold of a talent while also diminishing his market value.

Moreover, if Guimaraes pushes to leave, the Tyneside club could face a dilemma, and they may want to avoid a situation that mirrors the Alexander Isak saga from last summer. This saga is still in its early stages, with plenty of time for it to develop before Newcastle’s stance is tested again.