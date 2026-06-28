Arsenal ready to go all out to sign Bruno Guimaraes after receiving player encouragement

Arsenal have encouragement in the pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes despite Newcastle United’s stance, with a new bid being prepared.

Arsenal are preparing a second bid for Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes after receiving encouragement to pursue the midfielder, according to TeamTalk. The Gunners made a verbal offer through intermediaries, as per reports, and now they are ready to make a big second bid, having been encouraged to do so despite the Magpies’ insistence that they want to keep their key midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes is a surprise new name on Arsenal’s shortlist of top midfield targets for the summer. Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are eager to add a big name into the mix following a title-winning campaign, as they are eager to retain the Premier League title and go the distance in the Champions League once more.

The Gunners made a verbal offer below the £60 million mark through intermediaries, as reported by David Ornstein, but Newcastle United rejected the approach and insisted that Guimaraes is not for sale.

Arsenal to make second Bruno Guimaraes bid?

Whether the encouragement comes from intermediaries or the player’s camp remains unclear. Craig Hope of the Daily Mail confirmed that Arsenal are expected to make a second bid, though no figures have been publicly confirmed by other sources. Guimaraes may be attracted by Champions League football and Arsenal’s salary offer.

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are eager to add a big name to the midfield following a title-winning campaign, as they aim to retain the Premier League title and compete in the Champions League once more. Arsenal’s current midfield comprises Declan Rice, Martín Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Adding Guimaraes would represent a significant statement of intent, though Newcastle have shown no willingness to negotiate.

Newcastle’s vulnerability

The lack of Champions League football ahead of the new season has already seen a number of Newcastle’s key first-team stars linked with an exit. Sandro Tonali is being courted by Spurs, with suggestions that a big offer could be prepared for the Italian. Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have also attracted interest, while the possible exit of Guimaraes compounds the challenge facing the Magpies.

Arsenal, however, have alternative midfield targets in place. Ayyoub Bouaddi and Alex Scott of Bournemouth remain on the Gunners’ shortlist, offering flexibility should Newcastle prove immovable on Guimaraes.