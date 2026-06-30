Crystal Palace looking to beat Leeds United in Shea Charles race

Crystal Palace will attempt to beat Leeds United in the race to sign 22-year-old Northern Ireland international Shea Charles from Southampton this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Shea Charles is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Southampton mainstay.

Widespread reports have heavily linked the Manchester-born midfielder with Leeds United. However, per Football Insider, Crystal Palace will aim to steal a march on the West Yorkshire club for Charles’s signature, with the South London outfit confident of securing his services in the coming weeks.

Shea Charles and his rising stock

Shea Charles has been one of the most promising young prospects in the EFL Championship since Southampton’s relegation to the second division last year. While the 22-year-old could not break into the first-team squad at boyhood club Manchester City and blew hot and cold in his debut season with the Saints, he was exceptional in the 2025/26 campaign.

Charles has made 76 appearances for Southampton thus far while chipping in with six goals and two assists. The Northern Ireland international was a cornerstone of the Saints’ promotion tilt before they fell short due to the Spygate scandal. Nevertheless, his progress at the EFL Championship club has helped him garner interest from well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Shea Charles makes sense. While the Whites signed several midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for Daniel Farke. Additionally, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain amid his frustrations over a lack of regular game time. Charles has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports suggesting they are the front-runners to sign him.

As for Crystal Palace, Daichi Kamada’s long-term future is uncertain, as his contract expires on June 30. Additionally, the Eagles are concerned about Adam Wharton’s long-term future amid his links with several high-profile Premier League clubs. So, they must sign at least one midfielder in the coming weeks, with Charles an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Southampton will demand around £30 million to part ways with the Northern Irish international. With the Saints rejecting a bid worth £20 million from Leeds United, Palace will have the opportunity to beat the Whites. They can also turn his head by offering European football, which can be a significant leverage during negotiations.