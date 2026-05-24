Leeds United target Shea Charles move for the summer

Leeds United are interested in signing promising Southampton midfielder Shea Charles during the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old has been outstanding for the Championship outfit this season, and he is attracting widespread transfer interest.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are ready to intensify their efforts to sign the young midfielder amid controversies surrounding Southampton.

Leeds United could use a player of his quality in the middle of the park. The defensive midfielder will help protect the back four by sitting alongside Ethan Ampadu and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

The Northern Ireland international is excellent at winning the ball back in the middle of the park, and he could set up transitions for his teammates. Apart from his defensive quality, he can score important goals for the team. He has scored six goals this season and picked up two assists.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. Charles is a talented young player who will look to test himself at the highest level. Southampton have no chance of securing promotion to the Premier League this season after being punished for the spygate affair. They were removed from the play-offs final against Hull City after admitting to spying on other clubs throughout the season.

Charles could fancy Leeds United move

Charles could be attracted to the idea of moving on this summer. It will be interesting to see if Leeds United follow up on their interest with an official offer for the player. Southampton could be under pressure to lose the player. Charles has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks.

Leeds United have secured safety in the Premier League, and they will look to improve the team during the summer transfer window to establish themselves as a regular in the top flight. The West Yorkshire outfit need to bring in quality players.

Improving defensively should be one of their priorities in the summer. A quality defensive midfielder could make a huge difference for them. Charles would not only help them tighten up at the back but also going forward.

Ideally, Southampton will want to keep the 22-year-old at the club for as long as possible, but the spygate affair has really put them under a lot of pressure, and this could be a difficult summer window for them.