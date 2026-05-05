Manchester United eyeing summer move for Shea Charles

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 22-year-old Southampton midfielder, Shea Charles, in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Shea Charles is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their midfield unit by signing a versatile midfielder in the summer transfer window, and they have set their sights on the Southampton prospect.

Charles has been outstanding for the EFL Championship outfit, and he is looking to secure promotion this season. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has a quality to compete in the top-flight, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United.

It is no secret that they need more quality in the middle of the park. Casemiro has decided to leave the club, and Manuel Ugarte has been underwhelming, compelling the Red Devils to scour the market for a multiple options.

Manchester United have been linked with multiple defensive midfielders in recent weeks, and some are more experienced and established stars in European football. However, there is no doubt that Charles is a talented player with a bright future. The 22-year-old could develop into a future star with the right guidance. If Manchester United can get the deal done, he could prove to be an asset for them in the long-term.

Furthermore, the English midfielder is available for a reasonable fee in the summer due to his contract situation. He will be a free agent in 2027, and Southampton are under pressure to cash in on him. If the youngster does not decide to renew his contract with them, he is likely to be on the move soon, more so if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Shea Charles could fancy a big move

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for him. The Red Devils are among the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to fight in the Champions League next season. Manchester United will look to push for trophies as well.

Manchester United have a rich history of grooming young players into future stars. Signing Charles could be a shrewd investment for them, and he could prove to be a bargain in the long-term.

Also Read: Three Players Manchester United Must Sign to Challenge Arsenal and Man City

The 22-year-old is more than just a defensive midfielder, and he can add creativity and goals to the team as well. He has scored five goals in all competitions this season. There is unlikely to be a shortage of clubs interested in him, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.