Leeds United table £20 million bid to sign Shea Charles

Leeds United are hoping to sign 22-year-old Northern Ireland international Shea Charles from Southampton this summer.

Shea Charles has done quite well for EFL Championship club Southampton, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from St. Mary’s in the ongoing transfer window. According to a report by TEAMtalk, Leeds United have offered £20 million to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move.

Southampton could be under pressure to sell key players after failing to secure promotion. The Saints were punished for spying on other clubs and were removed from the playoff positions earlier.

Charles could be tempted to join a Premier League club

Charles could be excited about the possibility of playing in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join Leeds United could be hard for him to turn down. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder registered eight goal contributions in the Championship last season, and he could be a very useful option for Leeds United.

They need more control, composure, physicality, and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Southampton midfielder certainly fits the profile, and those qualities have piqued the attention of Leeds United.

The Northern Ireland international is a young player with great potential, and he could develop into a key player for the club. Also, he will be out of contract next summer, and Southampton will certainly be under a lot of pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose the player for free next year.

Meanwhile, £20 million for a Championship-based player in the final year of his contract seems quite reasonable, and Southampton should look to sanction his departure. The 22-year-old will look to test himself at the highest level, and the move to the Premier League would be ideal. He could establish himself as a very useful player for Leeds United.

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The Whites secured safety last season, but they need to keep improving the team if they want to continue performing in the flight. Adding more quality in the middle of the park would be a wise decision. They should look to improve the defensive unit and bring in another reliable striker as well.