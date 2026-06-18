Leeds United in pole position to sign Shea Charles this summer

Leeds United will look to sign 22-year-old Northern Irish international Shea Charles from EFL Championship club Southampton this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Shea Charles is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Southampton mainstay.

Per TEAMtalk, the Manchester-born midfielder is also a long-term target for Everton, with the Merseyside club monitoring him closely over the past 12 months. However, the Toffees are behind Leeds in the battle for the youngster’s signature. Meanwhile, Southampton will demand around £20 million to part ways with him.

Shea Charles and his time at Southampton

Shea Charles has been one of the finest young prospects in the EFL Championship since Southampton’s relegation to the second division last year. While the 22-year-old could not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at boyhood club Manchester City and blew hot and cold in his debut season with the Saints, he was exceptional in the 2025/26 campaign.

Charles, who has picked Northern Ireland as his national side, overcame a hamstring injury to become a mainstay in the middle of the park and a cornerstone of Southampton’s promotion tilt before they fell short due to the Spygate scandal. Nevertheless, the youngster’s exploits for the Saints have helped him garner interest from well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Shea Charles is understandable. While the West Yorkshire outfit signed several midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for Daniel Farke. Additionally, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain amid his frustrations over a lack of regular game time.

As for Everton, Idrissa Gueye is in the twilight of his career, forcing the Merseyside club to return to market for a midfielder for a second successive summer transfer window. While Merlin Rohl can become James Garner’s long-term central midfield partner, the German midfielder struggled with fitness issues in his debut season with Everton.

Meanwhile, Southampton’s asking price of £20 million adds to the young midfielder’s appeal, as he has the age profile, physicality, and recovery pace to succeed in the Premier League for a decade. However, Leeds United must accelerate the move for the Northern Ireland international, as recent reports have also linked him with Manchester United.