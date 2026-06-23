Leeds United fail with bid to sign Shea Charles, confident of summer agreement

Leeds United will attempt to sign 22-year-old Northern Ireland international Shea Charles from beleaguered Championship club Southampton this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Shea Charles remains the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have offered £20 million for the 22-year-old Southampton mainstay. However, the Saints have rejected that proposal.

Per Ben Jacobs, Leeds United and Southampton remain in talks over a deal for Charles, with the EFL Championship outfit demanding “significantly higher” to sell him. Meanwhile, a report by Football Insider has revealed the West Yorkshire outfit’s optimism in the battle for the youngster’s signature in the coming weeks.

How has Shea Charles fared at Southampton so far?

Shea Charles has been one of the most promising young prospects in the EFL Championship since Southampton’s relegation to the second division last year. The 22-year-old could not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at boyhood club Manchester City and showed inconsistency in his debut season with the Saints, but he finally found form in the 2025/26 campaign.

Charles, who has picked Northern Ireland as his national side, overcame a hamstring injury to become a mainstay in the middle of the park and a cornerstone of Southampton’s promotion tilt before they fell short due to the Spygate scandal, making 38 appearances across all competitions. Nevertheless, the youngster’s exploits for the Saints have helped him garner interest from well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Shea Charles makes sense despite an overcrowding of the midfield unit. While the West Yorkshire outfit signed several midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for Daniel Farke. Additionally, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain due to his frustrations over a lack of regular game time in the recently concluded campaign.

With Anton Stach excelling as a progressive midfielder, Leeds United must sign a solid holding midfielder who can hold the fort in the middle of the park alongside Ethan Ampadu. Charles has thus emerged as a viable target, and his productivity in the 2025/26 season (6 goals and 2 assists) adds to his appeal.

However, Southampton’s asking price remains unclear, apart from the “significantly higher” revelation by Ben Jacobs. Nevertheless, he has the age profile, physicality, and recovery pace to succeed in the Premier League for a decade. However, Leeds United must accelerate the move for the Northern Ireland international, as recent reports have also linked him with Manchester United.