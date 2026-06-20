Tottenham rival Liverpool, Manchester United in Adam Wharton race

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 22-year-old English international Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to an update by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in Adam Wharton. The three Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window. However, the decision-makers at Tottenham reportedly believe they have a “genuine chance” of signing the Englishman despite stiff competition from other high-profile clubs.

How has Adam Wharton fared in the Premier League?

Adam Wharton has become a household name since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in a deal worth £18 million in January 2024. The 22-year-old hit the ground running at the South London club, and he has played a key role in his team’s FA Cup and FA Community Shield wins last year, as well as the UEFA Europa Conference League triumph this year.

The English international has made nearly 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with one goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Wharton’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Premier League giants, in particular, eager to sign the English international.

Will Wharton move across the Premier League?

Tottenham will pursue a versatile midfielder this summer, as Yves Bissouma has played his final game for the club. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that they may cash in on Pape Matar Sarr in the ongoing transfer window. So, the North London club must bring in a top-notch midfielder this summer, with Wharton reportedly emerging as an alternative to Sandro Tonali, who had recently become a target for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Adam Wharton is understandable. The Red Devils are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as Casemiro will officially become a free agent in a few days. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain. So, Wharton is an option worth considering.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need a versatile midfielder, as Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain. Additionally, signing a deep-lying midfielder will enable Andoni Iraola to use Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister in their natural roles, with the Crystal Palace midfielder emerging as a viable target for Liverpool.

The race heats up

Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of the 22-year-old English midfielder and is pushing Tottenham to sign Wharton. However, while Tottenham may be confident of a summer deal, recent reports have suggesting advancing talks from Liverpool for a summer move, leaving Spurs at risk of missing out on the Crystal Palace mainstay.