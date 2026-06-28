Manchester United establish fresh contact to sign Mateus Fernandes

Manchester United have made fresh contact with Mateus Fernandes’ camp and are eager to open direct talks with West Ham United.

Manchester United have made fresh contact with Mateus Fernandes’ camp and are pushing to open direct talks with West Ham United for the 21-year-old midfielder in a bid to beat Tottenham in the pursuit for the Portuguese star. As per Matteo Moretto, the Red Devils have established new contacts with the player’s camp and are eager to accelerate their efforts.

Mateus Fernandes is becoming one of the biggest transfer stories of the window, with Manchester United and Tottenham locked in a neck-and-neck battle. The Portuguese midfielder is the subject of massive interest from the Premier League giants, as West Ham United are seeking a significant transfer fee to sell him. Manchester United had initially feared being priced out because of the asking price, but they are very much in the competition and have reportedly made a better contract offer to secure his approval for a move.

What next for Mateus Fernandes?

Manchester United were the team with the earliest interest in the midfielder, and while others, such as Real Madrid and Arsenal, were also keen, they are not understood to be part of the deal talks any more. Tottenham’s entry into the battle marked a significant shift, and they are eager to add him as well as Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Tottenham are already advancing in talks with Fernandes, as per reports, but Manchester United are lurking in the background. Spurs are currently seen as the slight front-runners in the competition, but that could change in an instant if the Red Devils decide to make a significant bid and agree on personal terms.

Tottenham are also ready to bid, as per reports, and they could tip the balance of this battle with a key offer to test West Ham’s resolve. Overall, this pursuit is still wide open, with either of those teams in the mix to sign the Portuguese star.

Do Manchester United need Mateus Fernandes?

Manchester United are prioritising a midfield reshuffle this summer following the departure of Casemiro. The recent news of Manuel Ugarte’s injury sustained against Spain is not good either, with the midfielder now expected to miss most of next season with an ACL rupture, which makes the need to add new midfielders an urgent one. Fernandes would plug a pressing gap in the centre, offering both box-to-box range and press resistance, qualities the club badly need after Casemiro’s departure.

Alex Scott is also an option, while they are also rumoured to be keen on Sandro Tonali. However, the focus is squarely on Fernandes as things stand, as Manchester United have already signalled their urgency by establishing fresh contact with Fernandes’s camp, but the window is moving fast and patience may not be a luxury they can afford.