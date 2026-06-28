Chelsea join Newcastle United in Folarin Balogun chase

Chelsea and Newcastle United’s search for a reliable striker could lead them towards AS Monaco’s USMNT star Folarin Balogun

Chelsea and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun, per Caught Offside. The former Arsenal striker has been a shining light for the USMNT at the 2026 FIFA World Cup thus far, and per Caught Offside, the Ligue 1 club may be forced to sell after missing Champions League qualification, with Chelsea and Newcastle among his suitors.

Balogun has been a productive performer for AS Monaco since his move from Arsenal for a reported fee of €30 million back in 2023, delivering 31 goals and 13 assists during his stay, which has seen him make 91 appearances across all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen to replace Serhou Guirassy should the Guinean depart in the summer amid his exit links. Juventus are also keen to add him as they continue to look for a reliable striker, and should they succeed, Balogun would reunite with USA teammate Weston McKennie there.

Premier League return for Folarin Balogun likely?

Of late, there has also been interest from Everton in Balogun, with suggestions that AS Monaco are demanding €50-55 million to sell the American attacker. Chelsea and Newcastle United, both eager to sign a new striker, have joined the race. Chelsea are uncertain about Liam Delap’s future and seek forward-line solutions; the €50–55 million-rated Balogun is a viable target, though he is not the only former Arsenal player of interest amid the emerging links with Granit Xhaka.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to explore options, and Balogun is certainly in the mix as Eddie Howe wants a reliable goalscorer in his team following expensive but ineffectual investment in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last summer.

Are AS Monaco ready to sell?

AS Monaco’s finances hinge on UEFA Champions League presence, making Balogun a cash cow at the €50-55 million valuation without it. The Monegasque outfit are also reportedly in danger of losing key attacker Maghnes Akliouche and exciting Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara, with Balogun also part of that list.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Matchday 3: The Winners and Losers

A move back to England might tempt Balogun into considering talks with Chelsea or Newcastle United. The common factor is both lack Champions League football next season, making any move contingent on their respective offers.