Liam Delap in limbo as Xabi Alonso seeks new striker signing

Liam Delap could be on his way out of Chelsea in the summer transfer window amid his links with Newcastle United.

The striker has struggled to make his mark at Chelsea, and the West London outfit are now looking to invest in a more goalscorer this summer. The Blues have brought in Xabi Alonso as their new manager, and the Spaniard is looking to invest in a top-class centre-foward, according to a report by Football Insider.

Delap is likely to be shown the door at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The Englishman has been linked with Newcastle United in recent weeks. The Tyneside outfit could use more quality in their attacking unit, and the former Ipswich striker might be an interesting option for them.

The struggling English striker is highly rated across England, and a fresh start could be ideal for him. There is no doubt that he could still discover his form and confidence, and joining Newcastle United might bring out the best in him.

The Chelsea striker is reportedly valued at £30 million. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle United is willing to spend that kind of money on someone who has had a very disappointing season. He has scored just three goals for Chelsea this season. They will hope to sign the player for a more reasonable fee. Delap has also been linked with a move to Everton.

Chelsea need another striker this summer

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been overly dependent on Joao Pedro for goals this season. The Brazilian has been outstanding, but he has been linked with Barcelona of late. They will not want to lose a player like him. Even if they manage to keep him, the Londoners should look to bring in more support. Adding another reliable striker would be ideal for them.

Chelsea have endured a disappointing campaign, and they are set to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. They will look to bounce back strongly, and the right players could help them get back on track.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

Delap will want to get his career back on track as well. It would be ideal for him to leave Chelsea and join a club where he can play regularly and without too much pressure.