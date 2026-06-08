Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Serhou Guirassy

Aston Villa are interested in signing 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.

Serhou Guirassy has done quite well for Borussia Dortmund, amassing 28 goal contributions this past season. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the West Midlands club. According to a report from German outlet BILD, the Villans have joined the race to sign the player.

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals in the final third. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Guirassy would be a superb addition. The Guinea International has also been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks.

The experienced attacker has consistently shown his quality in Bundesliga football, and he has physical and technical attributes for the Premier League as well. He could be an asset for Aston Villa if they manage to get the deal done. Guirassy is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact, especially with Tammy Abraham struggling to make his mark since arriving in January.

Aston Villa will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper, higher-quality squad to do well across multiple competitions. Signing an experienced striker like Guirassy would be a wise decision. Ideally, they should look to invest in a quality wide player as well. They need someone who can take on defenders and create opportunities out of nothing.

Unai Emery has a quality team at his disposal, and he guided them to the UEFA Europa League this past season. The West Midlands outfit will look to build on it and push for a top-four finish once again next season. Unai Emery will demand strong performances from his players in competitions as well.

Can Aston Villa sign Guirassy?

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can negotiate a reasonable deal with the Bundesliga outfit. The experienced striker is a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. They could look to demand a premium for the striker. Guirassy has a contract with the Bundesliga club until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, convincing the player to move to Villa Park might not be too difficult for the West Midlands outfit. This is the right time for him to take on a new challenge, and he will look to test himself in the Premier League against top-class players.