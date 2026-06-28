Brighton & Hove Albion verbally agree £20 million deal to sign Pascal Struijk

Brighton & Hove Albion have verbally agreed a deal for Dutch defender Pascal Struijk from Leeds United, with the fee expected to be in the £20 million region.

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal to sign Dutch defender Pascal Struijk from Leeds United for £20 million, according to an update by Sky Sports journalists Zinny Boswell and Elliot Cook. The 26-year-old was entering the final year of his deal despite manager Daniel Farke’s desire to retain him.

The Seagulls are eager to improve their squad from last season, which saw Fabian Hurzeler’s men secure a top-eight finish and, with it, UEFA Europa Conference League football. The German tactician is looking for players with the right mix of experience to bolster his ranks, and bringing in at least two new central defenders is high on their agenda after losing Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Should Struijk depart from Elland Road, it would mark the end of a long spell there, as the Dutch defender has made 196 appearances across all competitions and helped the club earn at least two promotions to the top division.

Why are Brighton signing Pascal Struijk?

Struijk’s experience in the Premier League and Championship, coupled with his ability to perform at the highest level for years to come, makes him an attractive option for Brighton at £20 million. The Dutch defender is entering the final year of his contract with Leeds United, with Daniel Farke keen to extend his stay at Elland Road. The contract situation has created an opening for the move, according to reports.

That Struijk may not be signed as a direct replacement for Tottenham-bound Jan Paul van Hecke is worth noting, as the fellow Dutchman is a right-footed option compared to Struijk’s left-footed profile. Hence, Brighton remain in the mix for Luka Vuskovic, despite suggestions that Tottenham may have rejected their latest £45 million offer.

Although the Seagulls are not expected to pay £60 million for the highly rated Croatian defender, he is seen as a key addition for Hurzeler, according to reports. They could yet continue to look for solutions to replace van Hecke once the agreement for Struijk is completed. At the moment, Vuskovic seems like the key target to replace the Dutch defender, but other options may emerge if they cannot land the talented Croat.