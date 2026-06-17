Brighton & Hove Albion unwilling to pay £60 million to sign Luka Vuskovic, working on a lower fee

Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to sign Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion have had a £30 million offer for Luka Vuskovic knocked back, and widespread reports have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will demand £60 million to part ways with him.

According to a report by Football Insider, Brighton will not pay the £60 million asking price for the young defender, and Tottenham will have to reach a compromise for the move to go through.

The 19-year-old has been on loan at Hamburger SV in the 2025/26 season, and he was outstanding for the Bundesliga club. The Croatian international is regarded as one of the finest young defensive talents in football right now. He has the attributes to develop into a future star, and Brighton will hope to get the deal done to have a long-term central defensive solution on their hands.

It would be a major coup for them to secure an agreement with Tottenham for his services. The North London club have agreed a £52 million deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, and the Seagulls will hope to secure an agreement with him for the 19-year-old now.

Selling Vuskovic could prove to be a mistake

The promising defender was initially expected to return to Tottenham after his loan spell and be a part of their first team for the upcoming campaign. However, it appears that Tottenham would be prepared to sell him for the right price. The decision could prove to be a huge mistake in the long run.

The 19-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. Tottenham need more quality in their central defensive unit, and he could have been a quality player for them in the long Term Meanwhile, the defender is open to joining Brighton this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can finalise the deal quickly. The 19-year-old will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again.

It is unlikely that Tottenham will sell him for £30 million after demanding £60 million for him, and Brighton will have to make an improved offer to convince them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. If they can sign the defender for a reasonable price, it could be a solid long-term investment for them, and the deal could prove to be a bargain in the future.