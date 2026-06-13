Tottenham set to demand over £60 million to sell Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic was on loan at Hamburg last season, and he was outstanding for the German club.

Brighton are hoping to sign him this summer, and they are currently locked in talks with the North London club over a deal. Brighton are looking to sign him for a fee of £30 million, but Tottenham value him at over £60 million, according to Sky Sports. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal.

On the other hand, Tottenham are hoping to sign Jan Paul Van Hecke from Brighton, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can strike a deal that benefits both.

Selling Vuskovic would be a mistake

Vuskovic is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a top-class player with coaching and experience. Selling him this summer would be a mistake from Tottenham. We have previously covered reports claiming Liverpool and Barcelona are keen on the player.

The 19-year-old has all the tools to develop into a player for the club in the long term. Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, and they need to replace him properly. Apart from investing in an experienced defender like Van Hecke, they should also keep their best young players.

Vuskovic did not look out of place in the German League last season, and there is no doubt he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

If Brighton can get the deal done, it could prove to be a superb investment for them. The 19-year-old has the attributes to become a superstar in the future. It appears that the young defender is open to joining Brighton, and he has already agreed on personal terms with them. He needs to join a club where he can play regularly. If he is not valued at Tottenham, it would be ideal for him to move on.

The asking price is quite high for a talented young player like him, and Brighton will want to negotiate a more reasonable deal. Perhaps, including him in a deal for Van Hecke would make more sense for both parties.