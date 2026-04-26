Daniel Farke wants Leeds United stay for Pascal Struijk ahead of contract talks

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has been linked with a move away from the club, with several Premier League outfits vying for his signature.

According to a report by Football Insider, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in 26-year-old Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.

However, the Dutchman is one of the first names on the team sheet for Leeds United, and they do not want to lose him. The report claims that Daniel Farke rates the player highly and hopes to agree a new contract with the defender.

Struijk is approaching the final year of his contract with Leeds United. The club will not want to lose the player for free next summer. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are all logical suitors for his signature given their respective needs.

Aston Villa are pushing for UEFA Champions League qualification, and they will face top clubs next season. The Villans need to tighten up at the back, and the 26-year-old defender could be a very handy option. Furthermore, with Tyrone Mings reportedly facing an uncertain future at the West Midlands club, Struijk can be a long-term replacement.

On the other hand, Newcastle United have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season. They have conceded 50 goals in 34 Premier League matches this term, a concerning tally for a side with European aspirations. The Magpies need to strengthen if they want to compete in Europe. Additionally, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in the twilight of their careers, and Newcastle require a younger alternative to build around.

At Tottenham, Struijk could potentially fill the void left by Cristian Romero, who has been linked with a move away from the North London club. Adding a defender of Struijk’s caliber would give Spurs added depth and experience.

Contract Talks Underway as Big Clubs Circle

Another report from Football Insider has claimed that Leeds United have planned contract negotiations with the 26-year-old defender. Whether they can convince him to stay is the key question. The Whites are likely to secure safety in the Premier League this season, which could be an attractive selling point.

Meanwhile, the Dutch defender could be attracted to the idea of continuing his development with Leeds. He is well-liked at the club and will want to compete at a high level. The development will come as a blow for Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Tottenham.

The three clubs will need to move quickly if they wish to pursue alternatives. They need quality central defenders in the summer, and a move for Struijk may grow increasingly unlikely should Leeds United secure a contract agreement.