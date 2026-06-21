Brighton & Hove Albion set to fail with latest Luka Vuskovic bid

Tottenham Hotspur will not accept the latest offer from Brighton & Hove Albion for 19-year-old Croatian international Luka Vuskovic.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Brighton & Hove Albion have offered £45 million to sign Luka Vuskovic in the ongoing transfer window. The Seagulls are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the coming weeks, and they have their sights firmly set on the 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defensive sensation.

However, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Brighton’s second offer will not “satisfy Tottenham’s demands” after initially slapping a price tag of £70 million on him. That stance from the North London club has reportedly softened, but they insist on recouping over £50 million from the Croat’s departure.

Luka Vuskovic and his meteoric recent rise

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. After spending most of his formative years thus far in Split and passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split, the 19-year-old joined Tottenham. However, he has spent the last two seasons away from the North London club, with the latest loan spell being a success.

Vuskovic accumulated over 2,500 minutes in 30 appearances for Hamburger SV, contributing six goals and one assist in the 2025/26 season. The Croatian defender’s exploits have also earned him a spot in his nation’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, he has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

What next for Vuskovic?

Widespread reports have linked Luka Vuskovic with several high-profile clubs, including Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. However, the opportunity to join Brighton & Hove Albion is more appealing for a young prospect like Vuskovic, as the Seagulls have a proven track record of grooming promising prodigies into world-class players since becoming a Premier League club.

Additionally, Fabian Hurzeler needs a new centre-back after allowing Jan Paul van Hecke to join Tottenham in a deal worth £52 million. So, Brighton must bring in a long-term replacement this summer, and Vuskovic can even be an upgrade on the Dutchman in the coming years due to his ball-playing ability, goalscoring prospects, and recovery pace. However, the Seagulls have already failed with their opening bid, and the latest proposal will not do the trick either.

However, recent reports have claimed that Vuskovic is keen on joining Brighton after reaching a verbal agreement on personal terms. The Croat’s stance gives the Sussex-based club leverage in negotiations with Tottenham, though it is unclear if they are ready to return with a new offer over £50 million to match the North London outfit’s latest valuation.