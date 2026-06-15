Liverpool face obstacle in Yan Diomande chase as price rises as Arsenal, Chelsea watch on

Liverpool have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Arsenal and Chelsea attacking target Yan Diomande.

Liverpool face a significant obstacle in their pursuit of Yan Diomande this summer, with RB Leipzig increasing their asking price to €130–€150 million, according to Fussballdaten. Arsenal and Chelsea are also tracking the teenager as the race for his signature intensifies.

Diomande, who joined RB Leipzig last summer from UD Leganes, had an exceptional debut campaign at the Bundesliga club. He was involved in 36 matches across competitions and finished with 13 goals and 10 assists. The 19-year-old Ivorian international displayed electric pace, exceptional dribbling, and clinical finishing.

A two-footed forward equally effective on either flank, Diomande adapted quickly to German football and has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting prospects. Diomande has attracted significant interest from across Europe, with three top English clubs now in contention for his signature.

Liverpool involved in a three-way battle for Diomande

Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring the teenager, who is a priority target for Liverpool. The Gunners are strengthening their left flank amidst uncertainty around the future of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Diomande is considered a long-term solution for the Premier League champions regardless of who departs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea see him as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, both of whom have underperformed since joining Stamford Bridge. He is an ideal fit for their project, centred on signing elite young talent.

Per earlier reporting, Liverpool are the biggest contender for his signature. The Reds have been tracking him for some time and see him as the best possible replacement for Mohamed Salah. Diomande’s versatility across both flanks affords manager Andoni Iraola greater tactical flexibility.

However, securing his services will not be straightforward. Leipzig’s reluctance to sell and their hefty asking price of €130–€150 million, per Fussballdaten, mean Liverpool may need to break their transfer record or face losing him to Arsenal or Chelsea.