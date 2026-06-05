Liverpool leading the race for Yan Diomande as approach made

Liverpool are front-runners in the race for the signature of RB Leipzig attacking sensation Yan Diomande.

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool have knocked on the doors of RB Leipzig as they look to sign Yan Diomande. The Reds have stepped up their pursuit and established contact with the German club, as they look to get a deal over the line.

The Merseyside club are believed to be the front-runner following their talks with the player’s camp. Diomande seems very inclined towards a move to Anfield if he does end up leaving Leipzig this summer. However, the move won’t be that straightforward as the Bundesliga giants are very reluctant to sell. Meanwhile, PSG are also massive admirers of the 19-year-old and could cause problems for Liverpool.

Diomande, who joined Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer, enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign in Germany. The Ivorian international was involved in 36 games across competitions, and he finished with 23 goal contributions.

Liverpool are willing to bet big on Diomande

Not only has he managed to break into the Ivorian national team, but the teenager is also on the plan for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. His ability to feature on either flank, pace, exceptional dribbling and finish has caught the eyes of a number of top clubs, and Liverpool are one of them.

The Reds are looking to revamp their attack following an underwhelming campaign last time out. With Mohamed Salah leaving, they are looking for a world-class winger who can help them replace the Egyptian international in the long run.

While Diomande is only 19, he has shown great maturity since his move to Germany. As a result, the Reds are willing to bet on him. They are ahead of the likes of PSG in the race for his signature, thanks to all the work that they have put in behind the scenes. However, convincing Leipzig to sell their most valuable asset this summer will be a tough task.