Arsenal, Tottenham stepping up interest in Ander Barrenetxea

Ander Barrenetxea is emerging as a key target for north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham, with Real Sociedad set to hold out for a huge fee.

According to Sebastian Vidal, Arsenal and Tottenham could intensify their efforts for Ander Barrenetxea. The north London clubs are looking for a new left winger in the market, and the Spanish star has emerged on their shortlist, with Real Sociedad expected to demand a significant fee.

Ander Barrenetxea is a surprise new name on the lists of Arsenal and Tottenham, although the north London giants were reportedly linked with the player back in 2024. While he is not among the usual targets for these Premier League clubs, they are now ready to intensify their efforts to explore a move for the 24-year-old La Liga winger.

Real Sociedad are expected to hold firm on their valuation, with some reports suggesting he has a release clause in his contract. Manchester United were also linked recently, with reports indicating the presence of a €75 million release clause. However, there are doubts as to whether Arsenal or Spurs would be willing to pay such a fee.

Who is Ander Barrenetxea?

The Spanish winger came through the ranks at Real Sociedad before making his first-team debut in the 2018–19 season. Since then, he has been a regular for the Basque club, making over 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists during that period.

His consistent performances have attracted considerable interest in the past, with Chelsea also linked recently. The 24-year-old is vastly experienced for his age and may now be at a stage where he considers his future. Real Sociedad are holding out for a significant fee, likely aware of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as the financial strength of both clubs.

Arsenal and Tottenham to sign a new left winger?

Arsenal could sell Leandro Trossard, according to reports, while Gabriel Martinelli could also depart, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen the left wing this summer. Several names have been linked with Arsenal, with Barrenetxea the latest addition to that list. Whether the 24-year-old La Liga winger is the right target remains a key question, as the club is expected to explore multiple options in the market.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are restructuring several areas of their squad following the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi. Strengthening the wide areas is a priority, with the club already reportedly linked with Savinho, while a left-sided option such as Barrenetxea could also be explored.