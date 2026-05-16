Chelsea line up €80 million move to sign Ander Barrenetxea

Chelsea are making moves to sign Real Sociedad attacking mainstay Ander Barrenetxea this summer.

Chelsea are looking to reinforce their attack with a new left-winger this summer, and they are preparing an €80 million raid on Real Sociedad for their attacking superstar Ander Barrenetxea, as per a report from Fichajes. The Blues are looking to beat rivals Manchester United to his signature.

Barrenetxea came up the ranks at Sociedad at some pace and has been a part of their first team setup since 2019. At just 24, he has 234 first-team appearances and has also contributed towards 46 goals. 34 of those appearances have come this term, with him bagging four goals and five assists.

He bagged an all-important goal in the Copa del Rey final as his team got the better of Atletico Madrid on penalties. The Spanish international’s rise has caught the attention of Chelsea as well as Manchester United. The youngster could certainly be tempted by a move to England, as it will allow him to feature in the Premier League and fight for important titles.

Premier League giants to battle for Barrrenetxea

The Blues want more quality on the left flank as Alejandro Garnacho and Jaime Gittens have failed to fire. The duo are expected to be shown the exit door, which could make room for Barrenetxea’s arrival. The 24-year-old is a perfect fit for their project, as he is still quite young, has a lot of experience, and has delivered on the big stage.

His ability to exploit space and link up with short passes could help him succeed in the English top flight. The Blues are optimistic about him having the desired impact, and they are ready to go big (€80 million offer) to convince Sociedad to sell one of their best players.

They are pushing hard to get a deal over the line as soon as possible, as they want to avoid a bidding war with Manchester United. Michael Carrick is believed to be a massive admirer of the Basque player, and the Red Devils have been closely monitoring him ahead of a potential transfer. At United, he could provide competition to the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Amad Diallo.