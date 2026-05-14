Chelsea battle Manchester United for Ander Barrenetxea

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing 24-year-old Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea this summer.

A report by Spanish outlet MARCA has revealed that Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Ander Barrenetxea. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a wide attacker and have set their sights on the 24-year-old Real Sociedad winger.

The latest report has revealed that the two Premier League giants have “closely monitored the Real Sociedad attacker’s progress throughout the season” ahead of a possible bid in the summer. Additionally, they will have “little hesitation in spending a significant amount of money” to land the Spaniard in the summer transfer window.

Ander Barrenetxea has been one of the most promising young wingers in La Liga since breaking into the first-team squad at Real Sociedad several years ago. Born in Donostia-San Sebastian, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in the Basque Country, graduating from La Real’s youth division.

While Barrenetxea has not justified his potential with output, he has made significant progress in the last half a decade. The Spanish winger has made over 200 appearances for Real Sociedad thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 18 assists. Meanwhile, his stock is high, with Chelsea and Manchester United viewing a high ceiling in him and considering a summer move.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s interest in Ander Barrenetxea is understandable. While Matheus Cunha has been excellent since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, Michael Carrick needs an alternative to the Brazilian international as he prepares to take the team to the UEFA Champions League next season. So, bolstering squad depth is necessary, with the Spaniard being an option worth considering.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have paid the price for haphazard spending, with Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens failing to make their mark since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. Additionally, recent reports have linked the former with a move away from the club. That leaves the West London outfit without a reliable left winger, forcing them to return to the market for a solution again.

Meanwhile, the report makes no mention of a possible asking price by Real Sociedad. However, with the 24-year-old Spanish winger having over four years remaining on his contract, La Real will not let him leave for a cost-price fee. That should lead to protracted discussions for a summer move if Chelsea and Manchester United ramp up their efforts to secure his services.