Manchester United considering €75 million move for Ander Barrenetxea

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of Real Sociedad attacking mainstay Ander Barrenetxea.

At the halfway mark, not many expected Manchester United to secure a UEFA Champions League spot, but they have turned things around in some fashion under Michael Carrick. Having secured a return to Europe’s premier club competition, the entire focus is now on reinforcing their squad ahead of next season.

The priority will be to add more quality to their midfield, but they are also in the market to add depth in the final third. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea, and they are considering triggering his €75 million release clause.

The 24-year-old rapidly rose through the ranks at Real Sociedad, and he has been a part of their first-team setup since 2019. Over the years, the youngster has been involved in 233 matches, and he has contributed towards 46 goals. He has grown in stature in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of their important players.

The Spaniard has been involved in 33 games this term, racking up over 1,900 minutes while making nine goal contributions. Barrenetxea has shown a lot of maturity, and his performances in big games have compelled Manchester United to seek a summer move.

The Red Devils seek more quality on the flanks. They want more competition for Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo. With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Joshua Zirkzee, and Rasmus Hojlund all likely to secure permanent moves away from the club, they need more firepower.

Manchester United pushing hard for Ander Barrenetxea’s signature

The quartet’s impending departure will make enough room on their roster as well as their wage bill. Barrenetxea might not be a big-name star, but he could prove to be a very valuable addition to their squad. United’s sporting directors value his directness, ability to read the game and more importantly, his potential for growth.

The report suggests the Basque winger is exactly the type of player the new management wants to bet on, a player with a lot of hunger and intensity. They are looking to initiate negotiations with Real Sociedad in the near future. The Spanish club do not want to negotiate his departure, but the Red Devils are looking to tempt them with an offer.

If initial negotiations do not go their way, Manchester United could even end up triggering his €75 million release clause. The Red Devils are very serious about their pursuit of the Real Sociedad attacker, and the Basque outfit might not be able to stand in their way.

Barrenetxea could be keen on a move, as it will allow him to compete at the highest level and earn a much bigger paycheck. More importantly, he can play a big part in Manchester United’s rebuild.