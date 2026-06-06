Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to sign Rayan from Bournemouth

Mikel Arteta is pushing to explore a move for Bournemouth’s flying wing sensation Rayan, who carries a massive price tag.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are eagerly looking to strengthen their attacking setup this summer, as Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Bournemouth star Rayan. The Brazilian winger has risen in prominence over the past six months, which has captured the attention of the Spanish coach. However, the price tag could be a problem, with the Cherries seeking close to £87 million or more.

Arsenal seem determined to improve their attacking setup following a season of success. The Gunners clinched the Premier League title after 22 years and narrowly missed out on the UEFA Champions League crown, having lost to PSG on penalties. Despite the massive progression as a team, none of their attackers truly stood out.

Mikel Arteta is eager to address a few issues, including adding a new left winger of immense quality. They remain linked with teenager Jeremy Monga, but the Leicester City star is seen more as one for the future rather than the present, meaning the manager could bring in a top-notch star for that role.

Why is Rayan on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist?

Bournemouth’s £24.7 million signing from January, Rayan, has emerged on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist. Despite suggestions that one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli could leave, the links with the Brazilian are quite surprising, given that Arsenal are well-stocked on the right side of the pitch with Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and emerging talent Max Dowman.

The report clearly states Arteta likes the Brazilian international for the tactical flexibility he brings, meaning he could envisage using Rayan in different roles. However, the teenage sensation has played only once as a centre-forward and once as a left winger in his 15 games for Bournemouth since joining them in January, while producing six goal contributions playing on the right side.

The Cherries are demanding a fee of £87 million, while they are also protected by a mammoth £130 million release clause that only becomes active after January 2027, while they are not keen to sell him just yet as per reports.

Is Rayan a fit for Arsenal?

It depends on how Mikel Arteta wants to use the youngster, as he is certainly a player capable of being a starter. The Gunners have also reportedly been linked with FC Porto’s William Gomes, so the right side is still being looked at, while the main links are for a left winger, where Bournemouth’s very own Eli Junior Kroupi is a reported option, although the Frenchman also predominantly plays centrally.

Marcus Rashford is another name mentioned in that regard, as per reports, while there are also loose links with Bradley Barcola. Overall, the Gunners are yet to make it clear who they want for their attacking setup, but at the £87 million mark, they might not continue their pursuit of Rayan from Bournemouth.