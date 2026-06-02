Arsenal, Manchester City, PSG make approach for Eli Junior Kroupi

Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG have initiated their moves to sign 19-year-old Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi this summer.

Eli Jinior Kroupi has been outstanding in the Premier League this season, scoring 13 goals. He has been one of the main reasons why the Cherries have secured UEFA Europa League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign.

They will not want to lose a key player like him, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. However, according to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, all three clubs have enquired about the youngster.

Arsenal have won the Premier League title this season, and they will look to further improve the team during the summer transfer window. Even though they invested in Victor Gyokeres last summer, the Swedish international has not been prolific enough. His overall footballing ability is a bit of a concern as well.

Arsenal should look to bring in a technically-gifted attacker who will help create opportunities and score goals. The 19-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance, and a move to Arsenal could be ideal for him, with recent reports suggesting the talks to sign him are ramping up.

Kroupi will get to play alongside some of the best players in the Premier League, which could help him improve further. Meanwhile, Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on him as well. They could use an upgrade on Omar Marmoush, who struggled for regular game time this term.

The 19-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining a team where he can fight for major trophies, but it is unclear whether Bournemouth are prepared to sanction his departure. He is an indispensable asset for them, and he has a long-term contract with the club. The Cherries are under no pressure to sell him this summer. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay a premium.

Why do PSG want Kroupi?

PSG have won the UEFA Champions League this season and are looking to improve further to continue dominating European football. The opportunity to return to his homeland could be exciting for the young attacker. Amid uncertainties surrounding Goncalo Ramos’s long-term future, Kroupi is an option worth considering to replace him, thus justfiying PSG’s approach.

Whoever ends up signing the 19-year-old could have a future star on their hands.