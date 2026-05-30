Eli Junior Kroupi holds initial talks with Manchester City

Manchester City have initiated talks with Eli Junior Kroupi as they look to beat other high-profile Premier League suitors to his signature.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City have held preliminary talks with Eli Junior Kroupi’s representatives over a blockbuster move this summer. However, securing his services won’t be straightforward, as they will have to compete with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

More importantly, Bournemouth have no intention of selling the impressive Frenchman and will do everything in their power to block his exit. They have slapped a price tag of £80 million to keep suitors at bay.

The Cherries struck a deal with FC Lorient for the teenager at the start of 2025. He continued at the French club on loan for the next six months before moving to the Premier League club last summer. The 19-year-old striker hit the ground running and has enjoyed a phenomenal debut campaign.

He was involved in 33 Premier League matches, racked up just over 1,600, and bagged 13 goals. The ease with which Kroupi has adapted to the demands of the English top flight has caught the attention of most top clubs. His composure in front of goal, clinical finishing, and exceptional technical ability have provoked interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

With his contract running until 2030, Bournemouth are in a comfortable position. However, they will still have to convince the French striker to continue at the Vitality Stadium. Since the Cherries have UEFA Europa League football to offer next season, they have a chance of holding onto him.

For now, Manchester City are the front-runners for his signature, with Hugo Viana holding talks with Kroupi’s camp. They see the teenage prospect as a versatile attacking option to strengthen their rotation. More importantly, he could replace Erling Haaland in the long run, with the star striker often linked with a move away from the Etihad.

City to face stiff competition from rivals

Manchester City are not alone in the race to sign Eli Junior Kroupi. Chelsea consider him an ideal fit for their project. With Liam Delap likely to leave, the teenager could take his place in their squad. At Arsenal, he could provide competition to Viktor Gyokeres for a place in the starting XI, seeing as the Swedish international has blown hot and cold in his debut season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the market for a new number nine despite spending a fortune on Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike last summer. Since the teenager can also play as a number ten or on the flanks, he could be a very useful addition to Arne Slot’s team. Additionally, with Hugo Ekitike in the treatment room for several months, he can initially be an alternative to Isak.

The £80 million asking price suggests the Cherries won’t let him go unless there is an irresistible offer on the table. While he is a top-class player, spending that big a fee on someone who has only played one season in the Premier League might be too big a risk.