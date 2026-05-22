Arsenal set to step up talks with Eli Junior Kroupi for summer move

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit in the summer and have identified Eli Junior Kroupi as a target.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, they are now prepared to accelerate their move to sign the attacker. Kroupi is also a target for Liverpool and Barcelona.

The 19-year-old French attacker has been excellent in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals for Bournemouth. There is no doubt that he is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player with Arsenal.

Kroupi can operate as a centre forward as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the team. Arsenal need a complete forward like him. He could prove to be an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres. Even though the Swedish international has scored 20 times in all competitions, his overall footballing ability leaves a lot to be desired.

For a club like Arsenal, they need someone who can create opportunities, link up with midfielders and find the back of the net as well. The 19-year-old Bournemouth attacker has the technical ability to play for a big club, and he could be the ideal fit for Arsenal.

Eli Junior Kroupi would be a top-quality signing

He has been one of the best young attackers in the Premier League this season, and Arsenal would need to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. He has a long-term contract with the Cherries, and they will not want to lose him easily. Arsenal have won the Premier League title, and they have the finances to get the deal done. The opportunity to play for the North London club will be exciting for the attacker as well.

It remains to be seen whether all parties can reach an agreement in the coming weeks. Arsenal will look to dominate English football in the coming seasons, and they need to address the weaknesses in their team. Adding a quality striker should be a priority for them.

Apart from the fact that they need an upgrade on Gyokeres, Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club as well. Investing in a quality attacker is a necessity for them.