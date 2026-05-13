Bournemouth hesitant to sell Eli Junior Kroupi this summer

Bournemouth will attempt to resist Arsenal and Manchester United interest in Eli Junior Kroupi this summer.

Alex Crook has reported for talkSPORT that Bournemouth will aim to “resist any attempts to prise teenage sensation Eli Junior Kroupi away from the Vitality Stadium” in the summer transfer window. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the promising 19-year-old attacking prodigy.

However, the report has revealed that the Cherries are “intent on keeping hold of the Frenchman for at least one more season” as they prepare to compete in Europe next season. Additionally, Bournemouth will offer Kroupi a new contract with an increased salary to convince him to remain at the Vitality Stadium beyond the summer.

Eli Junior Kroupi has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from FC Lorient. The Premier League club initially signed the Frenchman on loan in February 2025 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window.

While the 19-year-old was slow off the blocks, he has been impressive in the 2025/26 campaign despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. Kroupi has scored 12 goals in only 1,690 minutes of game time in 31 Premier League outings this term. The French striker’s exploits have piqued the attention of high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Eli Junior Kroupi makes sense. The Gunners may dip their toes into the market for a striker in the coming months, as Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Additionally, Viktor Gyokeres has not been consistent enough in his debut season at the North London club to become the undispited first-choice striker. So, Kroupi is a viable target for Arsenal.

As for Manchester United, they may pursue a striker this summer amid uncertainties surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s long-term future. While Benjamin Sesko continues to grow in stature at Old Trafford, the Red Devils need a quality alternative to sustain the challenge of competing on four fronts. So, Kroupi is an option worth considering for Manchester United.

Bournemouth right to try keeping Eli Junior Kroupi

The youngster may find the opportunity to join Arsenal or Manchester United appealing, but staying at Bournemouth will guarantee him game time. Additionally, with the 19-year-old French sensation having no release clause in his contract with the Cherries, they hold the negotiating power. So, it will be surprising to see him move across the Premier League this summer.