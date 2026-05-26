Jude Bellingham pushing Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland

Jude Bellingham has urged Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

As per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Erling Haaland has an admirer in Jude Bellingham, reinforcing Real Madrid’s push to sign the Manchester City striker.

Real Madrid need to improve their offensive unit if they want to win the league title next season. The Merengues have endured a disappointing season by their standards, forcing them to bring in the right players during the summer transfer window. There has been instability behind the scenes, with players having altercations and fans putting up petitions to sell others.

Signing a bonafide team player like Haaland may be just what the doctor ordered for Real Madrid. The 25-year-old Manchester City striker is one of the best players in the world, and he could transform Real Madrid into an attacking force, even though Kylian Mbappe has often scored goals for fun. He has won the Premier League Golden Boot this season, and he has 47 goal contributions across all competitions.

He has proved himself at Manchester City over the years, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Pep Guardiola has decided to leave Manchester City, and it would not be a surprise if key players followed him out of the club.

Real Madrid could use Haaland

Real Madrid need someone who can find the back of the net regularly and hold up the ball to bring others into the place in the final third. Bellingham has played with Haaland at Borussia Dortmund, and the two players could combine well at Real Madrid.

Convincing the Norwegian International might not be too difficult for Real Madrid. They are the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for most players.

The 25-year-old striker has 162 goals and 30 assists in 198 matches for Manchester City. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of the English club. Losing him would be devastating for them. It remains to be seen whether they can convince him to continue at the club.

Even if Manchester City agreed to let him live, they would demand an absurd amount of money for the player. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid is ready to break the Bank for him.