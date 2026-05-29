Bournemouth eager to block approaches for Rayan this summer

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Bournemouth attacking sensation Rayan.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keen on signing Rayan this summer as they look to reinforce their attack for both the short and long run. However, Bournemouth have stated they have no intentions of selling and will block any approaches.

Rayan joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama in January and has quickly made an impression, featuring in 15 league games in the second half of the season with five goals and two assists. The teenage sensation prefers the right wing but can play anywhere in the final third. He is fast, effective in duels, and composed in front of goal, qualities that have earned him his Brazil call-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His impressive rise since joining Bournemouth has also placed him on the radar of multiple English clubs. Liverpool are believed to be the most serious suitor among them all. With Mohamed Salah leaving the club, they are looking for a right-winger who can replace him in the long run.

Bournemouth under no pressure to sell Rayan

Rayan’s performances in the Premier League and his massive potential suggest that he could be just the perfect fit for them. However, they will struggle to strike a deal with the Cherries, who are not under any pressure to sell after securing Europa League football for the first time in their history with a sixth-placed finish in the recently-concluded season.

With his contract running until 2031, Bournemouth are in complete control and will look to block any approaches. Marco Rose, set to manage Bournemouth next season, has signalled he wishes to avoid another squad overhaul after the departures of Dean Huijsen, Antoine Semenyo, and Illia Zabarnyi in the past 12 months, making Rayan’s retention a priority.

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The Cherries have big plans for the summer, and they will look to further bolster their squad, as they eye European glory this time around. Meanwhile, the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Bournemouth value the teenager well in excess of £60 million, a barrier to any suitor this summer.