Bournemouth unwilling to sell Rayan Vitor amid Liverpool links

Bournemouth will not entertain offers for 19-year-old Brazilian winger Rayan Vitor this summer amid his links with Liverpool.

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Rayan Vitor is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Bournemouth winger.

However, the report by Vidal has brought bad news for the Merseyside outfit, suggesting that the Cherries have “no intention of selling him this summer despite the growing interest from several major European clubs”. Bournemouth will look to build the team around the teenage sensation, and a departure is not on the cards anytime soon.

Who is Rayan?

Rayan Vitor Simplicio Rocha, better known as Rayan, has taken no time to establish himself as one of the most promising young attackers in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama earlier this year. The 19-year-old hit the ground running at the high-flying Premier League club, and he has gone from strength to strength in the last few months.

The Brazilian wonderkid has scored five goals and provided two assists in only 1,047 minutes of game time in 14 Premier League appearances thus far, contributing to a goal every 150 minutes. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Salah’s departure and Liverpool’s need

Rayan Vitor Simplicio Rocha has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued is understandable, as the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international has called time on his spell at Anfield, and he will play his final game for the club this weekend.

The Reds have already struggled for goal contributions from the flanks since parting ways with Luis Diaz last summer, and Salah’s departure will create a gaping hole in the wide attacking berths. Several candidates have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with the Bournemouth winger also a viable target.

The Brazilian winger’s quick acclimatisation to the Premier League would have raised eyebrows, and his impressive output thus far suggests he can become a long-term solution in the final third ofr the Merseyside outfit. However, with Bournemouth not interested in accepting bids for the youngster, Liverpool must look elsewhere for a new winger.