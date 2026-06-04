Arsenal working to advance deal to sign Jeremy Monga

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Jeremy Monga, with talks advancing in the right direction for the teenage sensation from Leicester City.

Arsenal are committed to improving their first-team squad following their Premier League triumph, but Mikel Arteta also remains keen on developmental players. One of those is Jeremy Monga, the 16-year-old English wonderkid from Leicester City. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club are working to advance a deal for the young attacker.

Jeremy Monga was once the second-youngest player to make an appearance in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season. He has since progressed in his developmental arc at Leicester City, playing 30 times for the club, including 27 games in the Championship.

Playing as a natural left winger, Monga can also operate on the opposite flank, which has attracted interest from several clubs. Leicester City’s demotion to League One has created a significant problem for the club, as they are now expected to lose the 16-year-old English wonderkid this summer.

Are Arsenal leading the Jeremy Monga race?

Arsenal have reportedly been confident of signing Monga, as per earlier reports, with links to the winger ongoing for several days. Fabrizio Romano has now stated that the club are eager to advance in their pursuit, indicating that talks are progressing in the background.

A prominent Arsenal-based transfer account, Hand Of Arsenal, posted on X earlier, stating there is a full agreement on personal terms with Monga. The account also noted that Andrea Berta has laid out a pathway for the young winger similar to that of Gunners prodigy Max Dowman, which may have helped seal the deal with his camp. The club are yet to agree on a fee with Leicester City, as details of the transfer remain unclear.

How does Jeremy Monga fit in at Arsenal?

Monga is a promising young star with considerable first-team experience at the age of 16, meaning Arsenal view him as someone close to their senior setup. There is a possibility of Arteta using him in a role similar to Max Dowman, as breaking into this Arsenal side will require significant effort from any player.

The Gunners are also targeting a key left-wing signing this summer, likely a more senior option. Monga could become the third-choice left winger, contributing in cup competitions or in situations where the manager seeks something different on the pitch. The teenager certainly has the capacity to add an X-factor to proceedings.