Arsenal confident of sealing Jeremy Monga deal

Arsenal are confident about beating rivals to the signature of Leicester City attacking sensation Jeremy Monga.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal are increasingly optimistic about securing the services of Jeremy Monga. The Gunners believe they can win the race to sign the Leicester City winger despite stiff competition from rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

Monga has come up the ranks at Leicester and was promoted to their first team last summer. In his first full season with the senior side, he was involved in 30 matches. The teenager racked up just over 1,000 minutes and even contributed towards three goals.

While the 16-year-old showcased a lot of promise and the Foxes are keen on having him around for years to come, their dramatic relegation to League One has significantly reduced their chances of keeping hold of the generational talent.

Physically, he might not be ready to compete in the Premier League on a regular basis, but his pace, technical ability and massive potential suggest he has a very bright future ahead. As a result, a host of top clubs now want to prise him away.

Interested clubs have been put on alert, with the youngster yet to sign a professional deal with the Foxes. He won’t be turning 17 until July, which means he can’t sign a professional deal until that point. Despite that, it now looks very unlikely that he will continue at the King Power Stadium.

City and United to lose out on Jeremy Monga

Monga seems quite keen on making a move away, and English giants Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal are all after him. City have made it a habit of snapping up top talent, while United have also started focusing on young players with massive potential as they look to build for the long run.

However, as things stand, both Manchester-based giants are set to miss out on the teenager. The Gunners seem set to win the race. They believe they are in a very strong position to strike a deal with him. The North London club have been pushing very hard behind the scenes, and there is an increasing belief that they will get the deal over the line.

Arsenal’s pathway plans, development model, and impressive track record of integrating elite young talent into the first team are understood to have played a key role in convincing the 16-year-old.