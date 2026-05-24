Manchester United poised to step up interest in Jeremy Monga

Manchester United are ready to step up their pursuit of Leicester City attacking sensation Jeremy Monga.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on signing Jeremy Monga this summer, and they have already held talks with Leicester City. The Foxes want around £15 million for the teenager, who is on the wishlist for a number of top clubs.

The 16-year-old has come up the ranks at Leicester City. He was officially promoted to the first team in the summer of 2025 and has already made 37 first-team appearances. 30 of those have come in the 2025/26 season, and he also has three goal contributions in over 1,000 minutes of first-team action.

Monga’s sensational rise has caught the attention of a number of top clubs. With Leicester getting relegated to League One, keeping hold of the teenager could prove very difficult. While the Foxes will be reluctant to let go of one of their most valuable assets, his departure could actually ease some of the financial pressure.

United want Monga in their squad

Manchester United have emerged as one of the most serious suitors for the youngster, who prefers playing on the left but can be deployed on the right. He might not yet be ready to play a part in their first team, but he does have the potential to become one of their mainstays in the long run.

He is a fast, direct winger who can make a difference in one-on-one situations. The Red Devils have recently made changes to their transfer policy. They now focus on signing young players with massive potential and Premier League-proven stars, over big-name stars.

Monga is considered an ideal fit for United’s project, and they are looking to move fast to ensure they can beat the competition and avoid paying a fortune for the 16-year-old. While £15 million is a significant fee for a teenager who is still developing, it seems manageable given his massive potential.

He will shift to a full professional contract on July 10, which will allow the Premier League giants to negotiate with Leicester. The Red Devils are aware of it and are waiting to act first to avoid a bidding war.