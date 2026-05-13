Manchester United hold formal talks to sign Jeremy Monga

Manchester United will aim to beat Arsenal, Leeds United, and Newcastle United to 16-year-old Leicester City prodigy Jeremy Monga.

Manchester United have held formal talks to sign 16-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, according to a report by Alex Crook for talkSPORT. The move puts the Red Devils ahead of Arsenal, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig in the race for the English prodigy’s signature.

Jeremy Monga and his meteoric rise

Jeremy Monga is the latest promising wonderkid to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Coventry, the teenage sensation has spent his formative years thus far with Leicester City, and he made significant progress in the EFL Championship this term, amassing over 1,000 minutes of game time thus far.

The 16-year-old chipped in with one goal and two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Monga’s progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for the English wonderkid this year.

Jeremy Monga Transfer: A case for each club

Arsenal will dip into the market for a promising winger this summer, as they want a long-term replacement for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. While the former is on the wrong side of 30, the latter has been inconsistent in recent seasons. So, Monga is a viable target, as he can initially learn the ropes from Trossard before taking over as the first-choice left-sided attacker.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Monga has been on Newcastle United’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Eddie Howe wants more firepower in the final third after his team’s inconsistencies this term. Additionally, Anthony Gordon’s long-term future at St. James’ Park is uncertain amid his links with European bigwigs.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils want a long-term option for the left flank, as they want someone to share game time with Matheus Cunha in the coming seasons. Monga’s age profile makes him a viable target, as he can gradually grow in stature during Cunha’s peak years before taking over as the undisputed first-choice left winger.

Meanwhile, Leeds United may not have an immediate need for a winger, but signing Monga can help them secure a long-term offensive solution. However, with Manchester United holding formal talks for a summer deal, Arsenal, Leeds United, and Newcastle United risk falling behind in the battle for his signature. The Red Devils will hope to quickly seal a summer deal for the 16-year-old English wonderkid when discussions conclude.