Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United make approach for William Gomes

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid are pursuing 20-year-old Brazilian winger William Gomes from FC Porto this summer, but face an €80 million release-clause barrier.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Atletico Madrid have intensified their efforts to sign the FC Porto winger by submitting enquiries to FC Porto, with the Spanish giants taking the lead in the battle for his signature. However, the Primeira Liga champions are eager prefer to keep the 20-year-old at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window.

William Gomes and his rise at FC Porto

William Gomes is the latest prodigy from his homeland to start becoming a household name. The Aracaju native spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC; FC Porto signed him in January 2025. The South American attacker has made significant progress in the last 18 months, becoming a pivotal figure for the Portuguese giants.

The Brazilian winger had a pivotal role to play in Porto’s Primeira Liga triumph in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 46 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, Gomes’s exploits have stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, and a move across Europe may be on the cards.

Will Gomes leave Porto this summer? Who are his suitors?

Atletico Madrid will strengthen their attack with a versatile wide attacker this summer, as Diego Simeone’s side has underperformed in the wide areas. While Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann have delivered centrally, the team’s flanks remain unproductive. So, Gomes has reportedly emerged as a viable target for Los Rojiblancos.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners hold a long-standing interest William Gomes, having tracked him during his time with Sao Paulo. Mikel Arteta also requires more productivity from the wide areas, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark this season. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will pursue a versatile winger, as they want to bolster their depth in the wide attacking berths ahead of the return to UEFA Champions League. Gomes has thus reportedly emerged as a top target, as he can be a reliable alternative to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo on both flanks.

What happens next?

With FC Porto reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian winger, the only way his prospective suitors can seal a summer deal is by triggering the €80 million release clause in his contract with the Portuguese club. That makes it a tricky proposition, as Gomes has yet to justify such an outlay despite his impressive performances for the Portuguese giants.