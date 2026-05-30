Atletico Madrid join race to sign William Gomes

Atletico Madrid will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian winger William Gomes from FC Porto in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are also interested in the FC Porto winger. However, the update has revealed that the 20-year-old has become one of the “favoured options” for Atletico Madrid, with the Colchoneros submitting enquiries for a summer move. However, FC Porto would prefer to keep the youngster at the club beyond the transfer window, instead preferring to sell Victor Froholdt and Pepe to raise money.

Who is William Gomes?

William Gomes is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Aracaju, the youngster spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC before joining FC Porto in January 2025. He has made significant progress in the last 18 months, becoming a pivotal figure for the Portuguese giants.

The Brazilian winger was instrumental in Porto’s Primeira Liga triumph in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Gomes’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move across Europe may be on the cards.

Will Gomes leave Porto this summer? Who are his suitors?

Atletico Madrid will dip into the market for a versatile wide attacker this summer, as Diego Simeone needs more productivity from the flank. While Alvarez and Griezmann have delivered centrally, Atletico’s wide play remains unproductive. So, Gomes is a viable target for Los Rojiblancos.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s interest in William Gomes is understandable. The Magpies have sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, with the English international leaving a gaping hole in the offensive unit at St. James’ Park. Eddie Howe needs a player who can replicate Gordon’s output from the wide areas, bringing Gomes into the picture.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners hold a long-standing interest in the 20-year-old, having tracked him during his time with Sao Paulo. Mikel Arteta also requires more productivity from the flanks, as Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to make his mark this season. Additionally, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will dip into the market for a versatile winger, as they want to bolster their depth in the wide attacking berths ahead of the return to UEFA Champions League. Gomes is thus an option worth considering, as he can be a solid alternative to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo on both flanks.

What happens next?

With FC Porto reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian winger, the only way his prospective suitors can seal a summer deal is by triggering the €80 million release clause in his contract with the Portuguese club.