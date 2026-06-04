Manchester United told to pay €60 million to sign William Gomes

FC Porto will demand €60 million to sell 20-year-old Brazilian winger William Gomes this summer amid his links with Manchester United.

According to a report by Correio da Manha via Sport Witness, William Gomes is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old FC Porto winger.

While the youngster has a release clause worth €80 million in his contract with FC Porto, the Primeira Liga champions are ready to sanction his departure for €60 million. Meanwhile, Manchester United will reportedly face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid and other high-profile clubs for the South American winger’s signature.

Who is William Gomes?

William Gomes is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Aracaju, the youngster spent his formative years in Brazil and graduated from the youth division at Sao Paulo FC before joining FC Porto in January 2025. The promising winger has made substantial progress in the last 18 months, becoming a pivotal figure for the Portuguese giants.

Gomes played a key role in Porto’s Primeira Liga triumph in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Gomes’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Will Gomes leave Porto for a Premier League move this summer?

Manchester United’s interest in William Gomes is noteworthy. While the Red Devils are scouring the market for a wide attacker as they attempt to bolster depth in the offensive unit, they primarily need an alternative to Matheus Cunha on the left flank.

However, with Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo capable of playing as a striker, Manchester United can perhaps decide against signing a centre-forward and pursue Gomes. Meanwhile, FC Porto’s asking price of €60 million is a significant outlay, given the 20-year-old has yet to demonstrate the levels to justify such investment.

With FC Porto reportedly reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian winger, his prospective suitors must meet the club’s €60 million valuation to secure a summer deal. Meanwhile, Manchester United may face stiff competition from other suitors, with recent reports linking him with Newcastle United.