Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Spanish youth international Jose Antonio Morante from Real Betis.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jose Antonio Morante is also the subject of interest from Chelsea, with Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs on his progress as well. Per the update, the Blues have already made an “initial approach” to discuss a possible move for Morante, compelling Real Betis to scramble to keep hold of the Spaniard.

Who is Jose Antonio Morante?

Jose Antonio Morante is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Spain, starting his youth career with Coria CF before joining Real Betis in 2023. Since then, he has represented Real Betis at various levels, producing an impressive tally of eight goals and one assist in 35 outings for the reserve side.

The youngster made his La Liga debut earlier this season, and he has already scored once in only two league outings thus far. Morante has also made an impact in international football at the youth level, having contributed to Spain’s triumphant campaign at the Under-19 European Championship by finishing the tournament as the joint-top scorer (4 goals). The Spanish winger’s progress has provoked interest from several heavyweights.

A man in demand

Manchester United may pursue a wide attacker next year, as Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Morante plays primarily from the right but is equally effective from the left, making him appealing to multiple clubs. His pace and goal-scoring threat offer a contrast to Matheus Cunha’s ball-carrying profile.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in Jose Antonio Morante appears unusual given their decision to retain Estevao Willian despite interest from several rivals. However, while both favour the right, Morante offers equal capability from the left. With Jamie Gittens struggling to win over Xabi Alonso and likely to depart in January, Alonso’s shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation suggests Chelsea may prioritise additional wing depth.

As for Manchester City, it is surprising that they are interested in Morante, considering Enzo Maresca has a raft of wide attacking options in his squad. Iliman Ndiaye and Allan Elias arrived at the Etihad in the summer to bolster City’s attack, meaning Morante may get lost in the shuffle if he moves to the Premier League club.

Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that the Spanish winger is leaning towards staying at Real Betis. So, while the TEAMtalk report claims that the Andalusian giants are worried about losing Morante, an extended association with the Andalusian club may prevail over immediate moves to England.